Times Higher Education Africa university rankings 2018

By Staff Writer -
0
19
https://www.timeshighereducation.com/

Times Higher Education has released it’s latest list of the top 1,000 universities in the world. Among African universities, South Africa dominated with 4 of the 5 top spots. The University of Cape Town is Africa’s top university at position 171.

More than 25 top universities in Africa feature in the rankings. The best universities in Africa span 10 countries, including Uganda, Nigeria, Morocco and South Africa.

Africa Rank 2018 World University Rank 2018 University Country City
1 171 University of Cape Town South Africa Cape Town
2 251–300 University of the Witwatersrand South Africa Johannesburg
3 351–400 Stellenbosch University South Africa Stellenbosch
4 401–500 University of KwaZulu-Natal South Africa Durban
4 401–500 Makerere University Uganda Kampala
tied 6 601–800 American University in Cairo Egypt Cairo
tied 6 601–800 Beni-Suef University Egypt Beni Suef
tied 6 601–800 University of Johannesburg South Africa Johannesburg
tied 6 601–800 University of Pretoria South Africa Pretoria
tied 6 601–800 University of the Western Cape South Africa Cape Town
tied 11 801–1000 Ain Shams University Egypt Cairo
tied 11 801–1000 Alexandria University Egypt Alexandria
tied 11 801–1000 Assiut University Egypt Asyut
tied 11 801–1000 Cairo University Egypt Cairo
tied 11 801–1000 University of Ghana Ghana Accra
tied 11 801–1000 University of Ibadan Nigeria Ibadan
tied 11 801–1000 Mansoura University Egypt Dakahlia
tied 11 801–1000 University of Marrakech Cadi Ayyad Morocco Marrakech
tied 11 801–1000 Mohammed V University of Rabat Morocco Rabat
tied 11 801–1000 University of Nairobi Kenya Nairobi
tied 11 801–1000 University of South Africa South Africa Pretoria
tied 11 801–1000 South Valley University Egypt Qena
tied 11 801–1000 Suez Canal University Egypt Ismailia
tied 11 801–1000 University of Tlemcen Algeria Tlemcen
tied 25 1001 University of Monastir Tunisia Monastir
tied 25 1001 Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdellah University Morocco Fez
tied 25 1001 University of Tunis El Manar Tunisia Tunis

Times Higher Education’s list is the only global university performance table to judge research-intensive universities across all of their core missions: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook. PwC audited the results, making these the only global university rankings to be subjected to full, independent scrutiny.

Browse the complete world rankings breakdown.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR