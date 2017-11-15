Times Higher Education Africa university rankings 2018

Times Higher Education has released it’s latest list of the top 1,000 universities in the world. Among African universities, South Africa dominated with 4 of the 5 top spots. The University of Cape Town is Africa’s top university at position 171.

More than 25 top universities in Africa feature in the rankings. The best universities in Africa span 10 countries, including Uganda, Nigeria, Morocco and South Africa.

Times Higher Education’s list is the only global university performance table to judge research-intensive universities across all of their core missions: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook. PwC audited the results, making these the only global university rankings to be subjected to full, independent scrutiny.

Browse the complete world rankings breakdown.