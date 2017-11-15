Times Higher Education Africa university rankings 2018

Times Higher Education has released it’s latest list of the top 1,000 universities in the world. Among African universities, South Africa dominated with 4 of the 5 top spots. The University of Cape Town is Africa’s top university at position 171.
More than 25 top universities in Africa feature in the rankings. The best universities in Africa span 10 countries, including Uganda, Nigeria, Morocco and South Africa.
|Africa Rank 2018
|World University Rank 2018
|University
|Country
|City
|1
|171
|University of Cape Town
|South Africa
|Cape Town
|2
|251–300
|University of the Witwatersrand
|South Africa
|Johannesburg
|3
|351–400
|Stellenbosch University
|South Africa
|Stellenbosch
|4
|401–500
|University of KwaZulu-Natal
|South Africa
|Durban
|4
|401–500
|Makerere University
|Uganda
|Kampala
|tied 6
|601–800
|American University in Cairo
|Egypt
|Cairo
|tied 6
|601–800
|Beni-Suef University
|Egypt
|Beni Suef
|tied 6
|601–800
|University of Johannesburg
|South Africa
|Johannesburg
|tied 6
|601–800
|University of Pretoria
|South Africa
|Pretoria
|tied 6
|601–800
|University of the Western Cape
|South Africa
|Cape Town
|tied 11
|801–1000
|Ain Shams University
|Egypt
|Cairo
|tied 11
|801–1000
|Alexandria University
|Egypt
|Alexandria
|tied 11
|801–1000
|Assiut University
|Egypt
|Asyut
|tied 11
|801–1000
|Cairo University
|Egypt
|Cairo
|tied 11
|801–1000
|University of Ghana
|Ghana
|Accra
|tied 11
|801–1000
|University of Ibadan
|Nigeria
|Ibadan
|tied 11
|801–1000
|Mansoura University
|Egypt
|Dakahlia
|tied 11
|801–1000
|University of Marrakech Cadi Ayyad
|Morocco
|Marrakech
|tied 11
|801–1000
|Mohammed V University of Rabat
|Morocco
|Rabat
|tied 11
|801–1000
|University of Nairobi
|Kenya
|Nairobi
|tied 11
|801–1000
|University of South Africa
|South Africa
|Pretoria
|tied 11
|801–1000
|South Valley University
|Egypt
|Qena
|tied 11
|801–1000
|Suez Canal University
|Egypt
|Ismailia
|tied 11
|801–1000
|University of Tlemcen
|Algeria
|Tlemcen
|tied 25
|1001
|University of Monastir
|Tunisia
|Monastir
|tied 25
|1001
|Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdellah University
|Morocco
|Fez
|tied 25
|1001
|University of Tunis El Manar
|Tunisia
|Tunis
Times Higher Education’s list is the only global university performance table to judge research-intensive universities across all of their core missions: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook. PwC audited the results, making these the only global university rankings to be subjected to full, independent scrutiny.
