Student world news round up 22/11/17

This week’s round up of global student news.

Beijing universities offer HIV self-test kits

Local news reports in China say 11 universities in Haidian District of Beijing now offer HIV self-test kits in campus vending machines. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Haidian, the service will cover all university campuses in Beijing next year.

To enhance prevention and control of the virus, the disease centre started promoting self-test kits on campuses in Beijing this year. The kits cost CNY298 (US$45) but are only sold for CNY30 on campuses. Samples can be submitted anonymously to medical institutions for testing and the results are available online within 10 days. – Full report on the People’s Daily Online site

Malaysian Ministry boosts job opportunities for disabled graduates

The Higher Education Ministry will be cooperating with the Development of Persons with Disabilities Department in an effort to ensure disabled graduates in Malaysia obtain employment opportunities.

Higher Education Deputy Director-General Professor Noor Azizi Ismail said his department would also assist the Development of Persons with Disabilities Department or JPOKU by channelling the information to the Public Service Department to ensure the quota of 1% disabled graduates in the civil service is achieved. – Full report on the Malay Mail Online site

Review recommends student income of £8,100 a year (Scotland)

All college and university students should have an income of at least £8,100 (ZAR 150 500.00) a year, according to a new report on student finance.

The independent review, commissioned by the Scottish government, also recommended changes to the student loan system. The £8,100 figure would be a mix of loans and bursaries determined by personal circumstances. The review heard from more than 3,500 students and had almost 100 responses to its consultation from colleges, universities and student associations, as well as individuals. Focus groups were also carried out across Scotland. – Read the full report on the BBC News site

Chinese students ‘use university education to justify intolerant views’

One of the frequently cited benefits of higher education is its role in producing graduates who embrace tolerance and progressive thinking. But the preliminary findings of a new study suggest that this does not necessarily apply to institutions in China, with students in the country even using their university education to justify prejudices against minority groups such as homosexuals.

In-depth interviews with 68 university students and recent graduates found that an overwhelming majority of respondents (65) did not support the legalisation of same-sex marriage or civil rights for homosexuals. Nearly all interviewees (66) also expressed doubts about the aims and objectives of feminist societies on campus in the study “Social attitudes of university students in contemporary China”. – Read more on the Times Higher Education site.