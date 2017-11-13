Student world news round up 13/10/17

A round up of stories from around the globe.

Are universities responsible for student suicides?

The recent death by suicide of 25-year-old MIT student, Han Nguyen has sparked a contentious legal battle headed to Massachusetts’ highest court over whether universities can be held responsible when students take their own lives. The case is being closely watched by colleges and universities, who say a decision against the Massachusetts Institute of Technology would place an unreasonable burden on untrained employees to stop suicides.

The student’s family says his death was preventable and that the school had a legal duty to use reasonable care to protect him from harm. Nguyen’s professors and other MIT officials knew he was a suicide risk, but failed to get him the help he needed. Full report on the Boston.com site

Eight Nigerian universities may deny 143,000 student placements

Worsening infrastructural challenges, regulatory conflicts between the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board and universities, inadequate teaching aids and the unavailability of adequate manpower, among others, may join forces to deny more than 143,000 applicants placement in eight universities in the ongoing 2017-18 academic session.

Executive Secretary of the Commission, Professor Abubakar Rasheed has said only about 30% of the 1.7 million candidates who wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination in 2017 would be offered admission, even as he pointed out that there was a regulatory conflict between the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board and the universities offering admission to candidates. – Full report on The Guardian Nigeria site

Students think twice about Quebec after Niqab law passes

A new law in Quebec banning face coverings for anyone who receives or provides public services is causing some Muslim students to reconsider the idea of pursuing their education in that province. The passing of Bill 62, which would prohibit anyone wearing a face covering from receiving a provincial or municipal service such as public transit, has sparked a strong public backlash.

The Canadian Federation of Students has issued a statement condemning the bill and its impact on those who are already studying in Quebec. Some students say the new law makes them feel as though Muslims are no longer welcome in the province. They also fear the legislation would make it difficult to access basic services that are key to student life. – Full report on the CBC News site

Philippine State universities, colleges to get upgrade to support free tuition

To support the implementation of free tuition in state colleges and universities, these institutions will have an across-the-board increase in capital outlay of PHP10 million (R2.8 million) each in the proposed PHP3.7 trillion national budget for 2018.

Senator Sonny Angara, who is vice-chairman of the Senate finance committee, said the allocation of PHP10 million for each college and university would enable all of them to upgrade infrastructure and equipment in preparation for the implementation of the law on Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education. – Full report on The Philippine Star site