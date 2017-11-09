PUK FM Local Top Ten November 8

The PUKFM #LocalTop30 happens on Wednesday between 6-9 pm. Here are the top ten songs on this week’s chart. Gold Fish peak at number 1 this week with If I Could Find. Read more to see who else is on the chart.

#2 New Camera by We Are Charlie

#3 The Gift by Prime Circle

#4 Lost Poet by Go The Rodeo

#5 Inside Out by Matthew Mole

#6 Better Off by Janie Bay

#7 Whatever Goes by The Cosmic Strange

#8 Love To Share by Grassy Spark ft. Bonj Mpanza

#9 Need To Hear by Bad Peter

#10 Without Me by Easy Freak

