PUK FM Local Top Ten November 1

The PUKFM #LocalTop30 happens on Wednesday between 6-9 pm. Here are the top ten songs on this week’s chart. Prime Circle peak at number 1 this week with The Gift.
#2 Lost Poet by Go The Rodeo
#3 If I Could Find by Goldfish
#4 Love To Share by Grassy Spark ft. Bonj Mpanza
#5 New Camera by We Are Charlie
#6 Need To Hear by Bad Peter
You can listen to and buy the song here.
#7 Better Off by Janie Bay
#8 Inside Out by Matthew Mole
#9 Weekend Shy Boy by Yo Grapes
#10 Whatever Goes by The Cosmic Strange