PUK FM Local Top Ten November 1

The PUKFM #LocalTop30 happens on Wednesday between 6-9 pm. Here are the top ten songs on this week’s chart. Prime Circle peak at number 1 this week with The Gift.

#2 Lost Poet by Go The Rodeo

#3 If I Could Find by Goldfish

#4 Love To Share by Grassy Spark ft. Bonj Mpanza

#5 New Camera by We Are Charlie

#6 Need To Hear by Bad Peter

You can listen to and buy the song here.

#7 Better Off by Janie Bay

#8 Inside Out by Matthew Mole

#9 Weekend Shy Boy by Yo Grapes

#10 Whatever Goes by The Cosmic Strange

