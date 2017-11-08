Join the SNG team

Student News Grid (SNG) is looking for students to contribute to the site and help us reflect the diverse voices of South Africa’s students in 2018.

We offer a platform for aspiring journalists to build up an online portfolio to showcase your work, but are also open to contributions from anyone with a flair for writing, a story to tell or an eye for a good photo.

We are based in Cape Town, but are looking for people from all over the country. All that is required is reliable internet access, enough free time to take part in weekly news meetings and the ability and passion to provide quality content on a regular basis.

Please note this will not be a paid position, although contributors that prove themselves to be resourceful, reliable and hard working might be considered for paid part-time positions.

To find out more, please register on the SNG website and log in to reveal a link below.