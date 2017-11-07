While rising university fees are making it harder to get a university degree, a growing number of institutions are offering free courses online.

We came across this fantastic list with 560 courses being launched for free by 200 universities world wide, so we thought we’d put together something for South Africa.

Onlinestudies.com has a list of 38 online courses from institutions around South Africa. Most courses start in 2018, and there is a choice of full or part time study to suit your needs.

WitsX offers a variety of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs). Courses can be audited free or students can choose to receive a verified certificate for a small fee. Check out EdX for more great free courses.

Class Central has a listing of online courses from South African Institutions amongst others. Please note that some courses do have fees attached, though the majority are free.

We’ll keep looking and will let you know about more free online courses for 2018.