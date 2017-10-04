Varsity Netball 2017 – Semi finals

UP Tuks and NWU emerged victorious in Round 8 of the tournament. They will meet in the final on October 9.

NWU 53-37 Kovsies

The NWU are through to a third consecutive final and fourth in the five years of Varsity Netball with a comprehensive 53-37 victory over the Kovsies in Bloemfontein.

FNB Player of the Match: Zandré Erasmus (NWU)

Samsung Best Shot Award: Jessica du Plessis (NWU)

Teams

NWU: Anja Esterhuizen, Jessica du Plessis, Marike Maree, Sigi Burger, Romé Dreyer, Chanté Bester ©, Mandy Hermanus, Simoné Rabie, Didi Keebine, Jomari Myburgh, Zandré Erasmus, Monique Reyneke.

Kovsies: Gertriana Retief, Alicia Puren, Marna Claassens, Meagan Roux, Rieze Straeuli, Khanyisa Chawane, Sikholiwe Mdletshe, Khomotso Mamburu, Mariska Pieters, Tanya Mostert ©, Maryke Coetzee, Ané Retief.

UP-Tuks 74-43 Maties

UP-Tuks soundly beat Maties 74-43 at the Rembrandt Hall in Pretoria on Monday evening, booking their place in the 2017 Varsity Netball final.

FNB Player of the Match: Ine-Mari Venter (UP-Tuks)

Samsung Best Shot Award: Rumandi Potgieter(UP-Tuks)

Teams

UP-Tuks: Jasmine Ziegelmeier (GK), Shadine van der Merwe (GD) – Captain, Lungile Mthembu (WD), Marlize de Bruin (C), Tshina Mdau (WA), Rumandi Potgieter (GA), Ine-Marie Venter (GS)

Substitutes: Chanté Louw, Jeanette Vermeulen, Anique Grobler, Akosua Mensah, Juzelri Garbers.

Maties: Stephanie Brand (GK), Megan Gossman (GD) – Captain, Caleigh Stuart (WD), Carla Werth (C), Zhane Petersen (WA), Nicola Taljaard (GA), Charmaine Baard (GS)

Substitutes: Abeline Oliver, Alison Malgas, Leanne Nigrini, Lindsay-Anne Sparow, Somari Els

The Final

UP Tuks Netball v NWU Netball 09.10.2017 18:45 (TV) Rembrand Hall – Tuks Netball, Pretoria