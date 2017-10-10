UP-Tuks Netball have the Cup!

UP-Tuks netball team joins the rugby, women’s hockey, football and athletics teams, who are now all current Varsity Sports and Varsity Cup champions.

After four years of heartbreak, UP-Tuks have finally lifted the Varsity Netball trophy. They won a highly entertaining and tense final against NWU in the Rembrandt Hall in Pretoria by 43-41 last night.

FNB Player of the Match: Lungile Mthembu (UP-Tuks)

Samsung Best Shot Award: Jessica du Plessis (NWU)

Teams

NWU: Anja Esterhuizen, Jessica du Plessis, Marike Maree, Sigi Burger, Romé Dreyer, Chanté Bester ©, Mandy Hermanus, Simoné Rabie, Didi Keebine, Jomari Myburgh, Zandré Erasmus, Monique Reyneke.

UP-Tuks: Jasmine Ziegelmeier (GK), Shadine van der Merwe (GD) – Captain, Lungile Mthembu (WD), Marlize de Bruin (C), Tshina Mdau (WA), Rumandi Potgieter (GA), Ine-Marie Venter (GS), Chanté Louw, Jeanette Vermeulen, Anique Grobler, Akosua Mensah, Sanele Buthelezi