UP-Tuks Netball have the Cup!

Lungile Mthembu of TUKS gathers the ball during the Varsity Netball final match between PUKS and TUKS in the Rembrandt Hall at TUKS in Pretoria on 9th October, 2017. Photo by Dominic Barnardt/Varsity Sports

UP-Tuks netball team joins the rugby, women’s hockey, football and athletics teams, who are now all current Varsity Sports and Varsity Cup champions.

After four years of heartbreak, UP-Tuks have finally lifted the Varsity Netball trophy. They won a highly entertaining and tense final against NWU in the Rembrandt Hall in Pretoria by 43-41 last night.

FNB Player of the Match: Lungile Mthembu (UP-Tuks)
Samsung Best Shot Award: Jessica du Plessis (NWU)

Teams
NWU: Anja Esterhuizen, Jessica du Plessis, Marike Maree, Sigi Burger, Romé Dreyer, Chanté Bester ©, Mandy Hermanus, Simoné Rabie, Didi Keebine, Jomari Myburgh, Zandré Erasmus, Monique Reyneke.

UP-Tuks: Jasmine Ziegelmeier (GK), Shadine van der Merwe (GD) – Captain, Lungile Mthembu (WD), Marlize de Bruin (C), Tshina Mdau (WA), Rumandi Potgieter (GA), Ine-Marie Venter (GS), Chanté Louw, Jeanette Vermeulen, Anique Grobler, Akosua Mensah, Sanele Buthelezi

