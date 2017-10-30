Student World News Wrap – 30/10/17

Student news from around the world….

New education policy to correct India’s ‘colonial mindset’

A new education policy to “correct” the education system in India, which follows a “colonial” mindset, will be brought out in December, Union Minister Satya Pal Singh said last week. After independence, most academics unfortunately followed the footsteps of British and Western scholars and “deliberately” denigrated Indian culture, he said.

Some issues to be addressed are improving the quality of education at primary level, making higher education affordable and ensuring more people have access to education. – Read more on The Hindu site

SA students were better off in 1980s, says statistics chief

The proportion of black students progressing at universities was higher in the 1980s than it was in 2017, according to South African Statistician-General Pali Lehohla, who released the financial statistics of higher education institutions for 2016 in Pretoria last week. The statistician-general, whose term ends soon, said that conditions for learning under apartheid for black South Africans were much more conducive than they are now, “so whites continue to outperform black students”.

Last Tuesday’s data release revealed that the proportion of black graduates stood at nearly 15% in 1975 but has since declined to about 5%. This contrasted with the position for the white population, now at least 5% higher. – Business Day has the full report.

Global universities adapt menus for international students

As prospective international students research global universities, one concern they may have is the availability of foods that meet their special cultural or religious dietary needs. Many international schools are working to provide a diverse menu, with the prospective international student in mind. Special dietary needs such as halal, kosher, gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian and organic are being addressed. – Read more on the US News site.

‘Sugar Daddy’ or student loan? Ad campaign sparks outrage in Paris

A large, mobile advertising billboard on a trailer pulled by a car, drove by several Parisian universities this week offering to connect students with “sugar daddies” as a way to finance their studies. Vans with similar advertising, inviting financially-pressed students to pay for their studies by dating rich “daddies” or “mamas” have roamed around other European universities, all of them courtesy of a dating website behind the campaign. – Read the full story on the Forbes site.