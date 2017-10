The PUKFM #LocalTop30 happens on Wednesday between 6-9 pm. Here are the top ten songs on this week’s chart. Grassy Spark peak at number 1 this week with Love To Share.

#2 Weekend Shy Boy by Yo Grapes

#3 Need To Hear by Bad Peter

You can listen to and buy the song here.

#4 This Thing Called Love by Louise Carver

#5 More Than You by Kimosabe

#6 The Gift by Prime Circle

#7 Take A Chance by Crimson House

#8 Lost Poet by Go The Rodeo

#9 Dance by Richard Stirton

#10 If I Could Find by Goldfish