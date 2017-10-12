PUK FM Local Top Ten October 11

The PUKFM #LocalTop30 happens on Wednesday between 6-9 pm. Here are the top ten songs on this week’s chart. Louise Carver peaks at number 1 this week with This Thing Called Love.

#2 Weekend Shy Boy by Yo Grapes

#3 Love To Share Grassy Spark ft. Bonj Mpanza

#4 Take A Chance by Crimson House

#5 Dance by Richard Stirton

#6 More Than You by Kimosabe

#7 Need To Hear by Bad Peter

#8 Show Me The Love by Monark

#9 The Gift by Prime Circle

#10 Vir Jou by Karen Zoid