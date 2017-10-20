Interesting events ‘n tings to get to this weekend

A look at what’s happening around Cape Town and Joburg this weekend. Music, events, theatre and interesting tings!

Sneakerness Sneak Peak – JHB

If sneakers are your thing, you will want to see this.

Sneakerness is Europe’s leading Sneaker Convention with stops in Zurich, Amsterdam, Berlin, Moscow, Paris, Warsaw, Cologne and now Joburg. The “Sneak Peak” preview in Johannesburg is a pop-up event that presents a taster of the main event later in the year.

There is strictly a limited space of 100 guests per day. Time: Fri 3pm to 10pm, Sat 11am to 8pm, Sun 1pm to 8pm. Free Entrance. Shop 1, Cnr Kruger and Main St, Maboneng, Johannesburg. Website: www.sneakerness.com

Madison Avenue – Rivonia

UV PARTY with ZAPPA Doors open at 8pm

Music by: TK Tequila, Rob Jackson, DJ JAY SA, SauB

R5 single spirit & Mix 8pm – 10pm. Buy 1 get 1 free ZAPPA 10pm – 12am

No U18s. Original ID or drivers licence essential (no certified copies).

Dress code smart and trendy – no all star sneakers. (wear lumo or white for full black light effect). Madison Avenue Facebook

Monday Night Magic Cape Town

The Cape Town Magic Club hosts its 5th season of Monday Night Magic. Guests are welcomed to the show by the members of Black Orchid Burlesque South Africa, dressed in vintage costume to set the tone for the experience. Downstairs in the 50-seat theatre all manner of mystery unfolds, where nearly 30 magicians who specialise in various disciplines, from stylish card tricks to dangerous thrill acts, entertain audience members.

The Taj Hotel, 1 Wale St, CBD, Cape Town. 7pm and 9pm. Cost: R170 – R200

Nitro Circus Live Cape Town

The internationally-renowned death-defying stunt show Nitro Circus Live is once again set to land on Mzansi’s sunny shores and make its way to Green Point Stadium on Saturday, 21 October 2017. www.nitrocircus.com. Tickets: R345/p (floor-level seating) – R1,500/p (Nitro Circus VIP seating). 8.30pm – 10.30pm.

Please feel free to pop your interesting events and gigs onto our Facebook page. Check out our Events and Specials page for more places to go and things to do and food and drinks specials that are easy on the pocket.