Varsity Netball Round 7

The last group stages clash of Varsity Netball 2017 saw Maties, UJ, UP Tuks and NWU register wins in Round 7.

Maties 54-29 Madibaz

The action on the court was scorching hot as Maties defeated the Madibaz 54-29 at the Coetzenburg Indoor Centre.

FNB Player of the Match: Jeanie Steyn (Madibaz)

Samsung Best Shot Award: Charmaine Baard (Maties)

UJ 57- 42 VUT

The University of Johannesburg earned their first win of season when they brushed aside VUT 57- 42 to gain maximum points at the Imbizo Hall in Soweto.

FNB Player of the Match: Ntokozo Ramaremisa (UJ)

Samsung Best Shot Award: Kim-Roche Holmes (UJ)

NWU 48-44 Kovsies

NWU held their nerve with a 48-44 victory over the Kovsies in Bloemfontein on Monday and ensured a top finish in the group stage of Varsity Netball, remaining unbeaten.

FNB Player of the Match: Zandré Erasmus (NWU)

Samsung Best Shot: Jessica du Plessis (NWU)

Tuks 90-35 UWC

Tuks are through to the semi’s after crushing UWC by 90-35 in Pretoria.

FNB Player of the Match: Shadine van der Merwe (UP Tuks)

Samsung Best Shot Award: Ine-Mari Venter (UP Tuks)

Semi-final fixtures on October 2 2017:

17:30 – Tuks vs Maties, Rembrand Hall, Pretoria

19:00 – NWU vs Kovsies, Callie Human Hall, Bloemfontein