Varsity Netball Round 6

Round 6 saw victories for Maties, UWC, UP Tuks and NWU. Read more for scores and teams.

Maties 49-45 Kovsies

Maties recorded only their second ever Varsity Netball victory over Kovsies and booked their spot in the 2017 semi-finals courtesy of their 49-45 victory at the Coetzenburg Indoor Centre on Monday night.

FNB Player of the Match: Khanyisa Chawane (Kovsies)

Samsung Best Shot Award: Gertriana Retief (Kovsies)

Teams

Maties: Charmaine Baard, Nichole Taljaard, Somari Els, Adri Uys, Abeline Olivier, Carla Werth, Sasha-Lee Petersen, Alison Malgas, Nielke Matthee, Megan Gossmann, Caleigh Stuart, Stephanie Brandt

Kovsies: Gertriana Retief, Alicia Puren, Marna Claassens, Meagan Roux, Rieze Straeuli, Khanyisa Chawane, Khomotso Mamburu, Bethenie du Raan, Sikholiwe Mdletshe, Tanya Mostert, Maryke Coetzee, Ané Retief.

UWC 59-46 UJ

The University of the Western Cape managed a second bonus-point victory of their debut season, as they put 59 past a struggling UJ.

FNB Player of Match: Cindy Amsterdam (UWC)

Samsung Best Shot: Lebogang Malahlela (UJ)

Teams

UWC: Jaumbuaije Zauana, Cindy Amsterdam, Jami Vermeulen, Casandra Fisher, Keesha van Schalkwyk, Cara-leigh Josephs, Gedijah King, Lauren Nicholas, Wilmedine Boer, Akhona Faye, Caioly Gabriel, Desmorine Gawanas.

UJ Team: Jodie Brown, Ntokozo Ramaremisa, Halala Nxumalo (C), Naledi Peter, Tanya Liecterkost, Erin van Wyk. Kim-Roche Holmes, Fanisa Mpofu, Megan van Lelveld, Intando Gumede, Lebogang Malahlela, Nompumelelo Mbonambi.

NWU 44-21 Madibaz

Log leaders North-West University extended their lead at the top of the Varsity Netball standings against the Madibaz ladies with a convincing 44-21 win in Port Elizabeth.

FNB Player of the Match: Romé Dreyer (NWU)

Samsung Best Shot Award: Bianca Blom (NWU)

Teams

Madibaz Team: Jeanie Steyn, Hlumisa Sithonga, Nobubele Phuza, Nandipha Jack(C), Carla Viviers, Nolusindiso Twani, Bianca Blom, Lindokuhle Manyisa, Philene van Niekerk, Zimasa Tshangela, Vuyiseka Ntsalu, Bridget Hart

NWU: Anja Esterhuizen, Jessica du Plessis, Caitlinn Rousseau, Romé Dreyer, Chanté Bester, Mandy Hermanus, Simoné Rabie, Ischke van den Berg, Didi Keebine, Jomarie Myburgh, Zandre Erasmus, Claudia vd Berg.

UP Tuks 87-22 VUT

UP Tuks celebrated their fourth straight win as they outplayed VUT in Pretoria, bringng them one step closer to a home semi-final.

FNB Player of the Match: Juzelri Garbers (Tuks)

Samsung Best Shot Award: Ine-Mari Venter (Tuks)



Teams

UP Tuks: Ine-Mari Venter, Rumandi Potgieter, Anique Grobler, Marlize de Bruin, Lungile Rambo Mthembu, Akosua Mensah, Juzelri Garbers, Chante Louw, Jeanette Vermeulen, Sanele Buthelezi, An-Marie van Deventer, Jasmine Ziegelmeier

VUT: Zanele Mokoena, Sphila Mdlolo, Fezeka Nsele, Silondile Mlondo, Buhle Radebe, Thokozile Masoka, Fikile Makhuba, Innocentia Tshamano, Lerato Moeko, Tsakani Mthombeni, Sagwadi Mathonsi, Palesa Mazibuko