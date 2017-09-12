Varsity Netball Round 4 & 5

By Staff Writer -
0
13
Start of match, UWC Player, 2017 Varsity Netball, UWC vs VUT, Monday 11 September 2017, pretoria, University of Pretoria Sport Campus

Results from Sunday’s Round 4 and Monday’s Round 5 Netball action.

Round 4

NWU 84 – 37 UWC
10.09.2017 13:00 Rembrand Hall – Tuks Netball, Pretoria

UFS Kovsies 88 – 30 VUT
10.09.2017 14:30 Rembrand Hall – Tuks Netball, Pretoria

Madibaz 57 – 29 UJ
10.09.2017 16:00 Rembrand Hall – Tuks Netball, Pretoria

UP Tuks 48 – 46 Maties
10.09.2017 17:30 Rembrand Hall – Tuks Netball, Pretoria

Round 5

Maties 36 – 37 NWU
11.09.2017 14:30 Rembrand Hall – Tuks Netball, Pretoria

Madibaz 42 – 51 UFS Kovsies
11.09.2017 16:00 Rembrand Hall – Tuks Netball, Pretoria

UWC 67 – 43 VUT
11.09.2017 17:30 Rembrand Hall – Tuks Netball, Pretoria

UP Tuks 72 – 30 UJ
11.09.2017 19:00 Rembrand Hall – Tuks Netball, Pretoria

Round 6 takes place on 18.09.2017

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR