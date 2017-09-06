Varsity Netball Round 3

Results from Monday’s games as Varsity Netball reaches round 3.
UWC 16-93 UFS
UWC lost heavily to the Kovsies in the Callie Human Centre in Bloemfontein.
FNB Player of the Match: Rieze Straeuli (Kovsies)
Samsung Best Shot: Alicia Puren (Kovsies)
Teams
Kovsies: Alicia Puren, Tanya Mostert, Khomotso Mamburu, Marna Claassens, Ané Retief, Khanyisa Chawane, Rieze Straeuli, Maryke Coetzee, Gertriana Retief, Mariska Pieters, Meagan Roux, Sikholiwe Mdletshe.
UWC: Jaumbuaije Zauana, Cindy Amsterdam, Jami Vermeulen, Casandra Fisher, Keesha van Schalkwyk, Cara-leigh Josephs, Lauren Nicholas, Allenor Landsman, Wilmedine Boer, Akhona Faye, Caioly Gabriel, Desmorine Gawanas.
UP 69 – 27 UJ
Maties managed to grab a bonus-point in their victory over UJ at the Coetzenburg Indoor Centre.
FNB Player of the Match: Stephanie Brandt (Maties)
Samsung Best Shot Award: Charmaine Baard (Maties)
Teams
Maties: Charmaine Baard, Nichole Taljaard, Somari Els, Adri Uys, Abeline Olivier, Carla Werth, Sasha-Lee Petersen, Alison Malgas, Nielke Matthee, Megan Gossmann, Caleigh Stuart, Stephanie Brandt
UJ: Tanya Liechterkost, Kim-roché Holmes, Precious Mhlari, Angelique Molefe, Ntokozo Ramaremisa, Halala Nxumalo, Jodie Brown, Erin van Wyk, Courtenay Davis, Intando Gumede, Lebogang Malahlela
Tuks 45 – 24 Madibaz
Tuks picked up a four-pointer at the NMMU Indoor Centre in Port Elizabeth Madibaz in an entertaining but low scoring affair.
FNB Player of the Match: Chante Louw (Tuks)
Samsung Best Shot Award: Nolusindiso Twani (NMU)
Teams
Madibaz: Nolusindiso Twani, Bianca Blom, Zimasa Tshangela, Carla Viviers, Sanelise Mgijima, Nandipha Jack, Eloise Webb, Nobubele Phuza, Vuyiseka Ntsalu, Philene van Niekerk, Jeanie Steyn, Hlumisa Sithonga
Tuks: Chante Louw, Dune Streutker, Rumandi Potgieter, Jeanette Vermeulen, Anique Grobler, Marlize de Bruin, Tshina Mdau, Akosua Mensah, Lungile Mthembu, Shadine van der Merwe, Juzelri Garbers, Jasmine Ziegelmeier
NWU 94-15 VUT
NWU equaled their own- and the competition- record when they hammered the Vaal University of Technology in Bloemfontein.
FNB Player of the Match: Mandy Hermanus (NWU)
Samsung Best Shot: Claudia van den Berg (NWU)
Teams
VUT: Zanele Mokoena, Thokozile Masoka, Tsakani Mthombeni, Sphila Mdlolo, Fezeka Nsele, Innocentia Tshamano, Silondile Mlondo, Lerato Moeko, Linky Mukhwantheli, Buhle Radebe, Sagwadi Mathonsi, Fikile Makhuba
NWU: Anja Esterhuizen, Jessica du Plessis, Mandy Hermanus, Romé Dreyer, Chanté Bester, Monique Reyneke, Simoné Rabie, Marike Maree, Didi Keebine, Nicole Amiras, Zandre Erasmus, Claudia vd Berg.