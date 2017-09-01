Varsity Netball Round 1 & 2

Results from the first two rounds which started on August 27.

Round 1

UJ 25 v NWU 59

27.08.2017 15:00 Callie Human Hall – UFS Netball, Bloemfontein

UFS 43 v UP Tuks 53

27.08.2017 16:30 Callie Human Hall – UFS Netball, Bloemfontein

VUT 25 v Madibaz 71

27.08.2017 16:30 Coetzenburg Indoor Centre – Maties Netball, Stellenbosch

Maties 80 v UWC 41

27.08.2017 18:00 Coetzenburg Indoor Centre – Maties Netball, Stellenbosch

Round 2

UWC 43 v Madibaz 51

28.08.2017 16:30 Coetzenburg Indoor Centre – Maties Netball, Stellenbosch

NWU 40 v UP Tuks 34

28.08.2017 17:30 Callie Human Hall – UFS Netball, Bloemfontein

Maties 81 v VUT 22

28.08.2017 18:00 Coetzenburg Indoor Centre – Maties Netball, Stellenbosch

UFS Kovsies 62 v UJ 31

28.08.2017 19:00 Callie Human Hall – UFS Netball, Bloemfontein

Round 3 takes place on September 4.