Varsity Netball Round 1 & 2

Results from the first two rounds which started on August 27.
Round 1
UJ 25 v NWU 59
27.08.2017 15:00 Callie Human Hall – UFS Netball, Bloemfontein
UFS 43 v UP Tuks 53
27.08.2017 16:30 Callie Human Hall – UFS Netball, Bloemfontein
VUT 25 v Madibaz 71
27.08.2017 16:30 Coetzenburg Indoor Centre – Maties Netball, Stellenbosch
Maties 80 v UWC 41
27.08.2017 18:00 Coetzenburg Indoor Centre – Maties Netball, Stellenbosch
Round 2
UWC 43 v Madibaz 51
28.08.2017 16:30 Coetzenburg Indoor Centre – Maties Netball, Stellenbosch
NWU 40 v UP Tuks 34
28.08.2017 17:30 Callie Human Hall – UFS Netball, Bloemfontein
Maties 81 v VUT 22
28.08.2017 18:00 Coetzenburg Indoor Centre – Maties Netball, Stellenbosch
UFS Kovsies 62 v UJ 31
28.08.2017 19:00 Callie Human Hall – UFS Netball, Bloemfontein
Round 3 takes place on September 4.