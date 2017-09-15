Varsity Football – The Semifinals

Thursday saw four teams battling in the semi finals of this year’s Varsity Football Cup 2017. TUT and UP Tuks were the winners and go through to meet in the Finals.

TUT 1 (6) CUT 1 (5)

It took a penalty shootout for TUT, who were a man down, to go through to the final after the scores were level at 1-1 after 90 minutes in Pretoria.

Scores

TUT: 1 (6)

Goals: Themba Ndlovu

CUT: 1 (5)

Goals: Sizwe Ngoma

FNB Player of the Match: Sikhumbuzo Ncube (TUT)

Samsung Best Shot: Winston Manopole (CUT)

Teams

TUT: Sikhumbuzo Ncube, Rorisang Rapelang, Tlotlo Mothibedi, Vusi Sibiya, Tumelo Mphela, Lethabo Mashifana, Tebogo Lekaba, Thabang Makgwane, Keabetswe Mokwena, Lebogang Phatlane, Themba Ndlovu ©

Subs: Kgaratlo Phatsoane, Steven Mvenya, Lehlogonolo Letshwene, Mogau Mphahlele, Thabaiso Lebitso, Boipelo Molale, Kagiso Sole.

CUT: Ntsane Kabi, Morena Lehloa, Neo Sebudi, Fanyana Nkosi, Wesley Ledibane, Sello Mokhati, Karabo Mojafi, Mpho Molatswe, Sizwe Ngoma, Keitumetse Mabathoana ©, Rakgomo Taule.

Subs: Tshiya Sikisi, Gomolemo Rampai, Sello Monokoane, Sello Mokhele, Katleho Molakeng, Tsietsi Ramosedi, Winston Manopole.

UP-Tuks 3 UWC 1

The University of Pretoria recovered from an early goal to score three of their own as they beat the University of the Western Cape 3-1 at the Tuks Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

Scores

UP-Tuks: 3

Goals: Odwa Makha (2), Simbongile Njokwe

UWC: 1

Goals: Clinton Herwel

FNB Man of the Match: Simbongile Njokwe (Tuks)

Samsung Best Shot: Claudio De Almeida (Tuks)

Teams

UP-Tuks: Daylan Hawes, Katlego Motihatsang, Simbongile Njokwe, Ludumo Nkebe, Pierre Kok, Claudio De Almeida, Jurgen Booysen, Frank Mpedi, Siphesihle Sosibo, Sabelo Tsambo, Odwa Makha.

Subs: Athenkosi Jojo, Chinedu Okolo, Richard Moremi, Leonel De Mendonca, Clinton Mphahlele, Clement Malmone.

UWC: Renaldo Leaner, Thulani Mkosi, Jay-Dee Adams, Xolela Ndude, Chad Smith, Ayanda Nkunkwana, Josh Silent, Ryan Steer, Clinton Herwel, Xolisa Makubalo, Phiwokuhle Mphahlele.

Subs: Akhona Cawe, Garren Smith, Luke Vester, Aghmat Ceres, Giovanni Gaffoor, Clint Fredericks, Ryan Ramandh.

The Varsity Football Final between TUT and UP TUKS takes place on 28.09.2017 at 18:00 (TV) at the TUT Stadium, Tshwane.