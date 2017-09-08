Varsity Football Round 7

The competition is heating up! Check the results from the last round before the semis.
UJ 1 UWC 5
UWC hammered UJ 5-1 in Johannesburg on Thursday night with a hat-trick by Xolisa Makubalo.
Scores:
UJ: 1
Goals: Given Msimango
UWC: 5
Goals: Xolisa Makubalo (3), Phiwokuhle Mphalala, Ndude Xolela
FNB Player of the Match: Xolisa Makubalo (UWC)
Samsung best shot: Phiwokuhle Mphalala (UWC)
UP-Tuks 1 CUT 0
University of Pretoria scored a late goal to beat CUT 1-0 in a thrilling match at the Tuks Stadium on Thursday.
Score
UP-Tuks: 1 CUT: 0
Goal: Chinedu Okolo
FNB Man of the Match: Simbongile Njokwe (Tuks)
Samsung Best Shot: Chinedu Okolo (Tuks)
Wits 2 UFH 1
Thursday afternoon saw Wits University defeat the University of Fort Hare 2-1 at the Bidvest Stadium.
Scores
Wits: 2
Goals: Sindiswa Dlamini, Baliwe Moyakhe
UFH: 1
Goals: Solomzi Dinga
FNB Player of the Match: Sthembiso Zuke (Wits)
Samsung Best Shot: Solomzi Dinga (UFH)
TUT 2 NWU 2
It was nail-biting action with nothing separating TUT and NWU teams in a 2-2 draw.
Scores
TUT: 2
Goals: Thabang Makgwane, Gift Mogorosi (OG)
NWU: 2
Goals: Cameron Chweu, Sandile Mbatha
FNB Player of the Match: Tebogo Mokgobo (NWU)
Samsung Best Shot: Thabang makgwane (TUT)
Check out the remaining schedule.