Varsity Football Round 7

UJ 1 UWC 5

UWC hammered UJ 5-1 in Johannesburg on Thursday night with a hat-trick by Xolisa Makubalo.

Scores:

UJ: 1

Goals: Given Msimango

UWC: 5

Goals: Xolisa Makubalo (3), Phiwokuhle Mphalala, Ndude Xolela

FNB Player of the Match: Xolisa Makubalo (UWC)

Samsung best shot: Phiwokuhle Mphalala (UWC)

UP-Tuks 1 CUT 0

University of Pretoria scored a late goal to beat CUT 1-0 in a thrilling match at the Tuks Stadium on Thursday.

Score

UP-Tuks: 1 CUT: 0

Goal: Chinedu Okolo

FNB Man of the Match: Simbongile Njokwe (Tuks)

Samsung Best Shot: Chinedu Okolo (Tuks)

Wits 2 UFH 1

Thursday afternoon saw Wits University defeat the University of Fort Hare 2-1 at the Bidvest Stadium.

Scores

Wits: 2

Goals: Sindiswa Dlamini, Baliwe Moyakhe

UFH: 1

Goals: Solomzi Dinga

FNB Player of the Match: Sthembiso Zuke (Wits)

Samsung Best Shot: Solomzi Dinga (UFH)

TUT 2 NWU 2

It was nail-biting action with nothing separating TUT and NWU teams in a 2-2 draw.

Scores

TUT: 2

Goals: Thabang Makgwane, Gift Mogorosi (OG)

NWU: 2

Goals: Cameron Chweu, Sandile Mbatha

FNB Player of the Match: Tebogo Mokgobo (NWU)

Samsung Best Shot: Thabang makgwane (TUT)

