Varsity Football Round 6

Wins for CUT and NWU in this week’s clashes. Read more for details.

CUT 2 UFH 0

A 3-0 victory over UFH cemented CUT’s bid for a spot in the semi-finals, as they moved into second spot on the log following their Round Six match on Thursday night in Bloemfontein.

Score:

CUT: 2 UFH: 0

Goals: Keitumetse Mabathoana, Rakgomo Taole, Sello Mokhathi

Samsung Best Shot Award: Keitumetse Mabathoana (CUT)

FNB Man of the Match: Mpho Molwatse (CUT)

Teams

Central University of Technology: Kabi Ntsane (gk), Keitumetse Mabathoana (c ),Tebogo Molehe, Sello Mokhele, Katleho Molakeng, Wesley Ledibane, Mpho Molwatse, Tsietsi Ramosedi, Karabo Mojafi, Sello Mokhathi ,Rakgomo Taole,

Subs: Tshiya Sikisi (gk), Thato Mphulenyane, , Sizwe Ngoma, Sello Monokoane, Fanyana Nkosi, Thato Maruping

University of Fort Hare: Luyolo Bhanya, Sijongesonke Peter, Manelisi Same, Ndumiso Ndzama, Sphamandla Zanekile, Sipho Mfecane, Banele Thompson, Siphesihle Buthelezi, Siphuxolo Tomase, Siwongiwe Ndzakaza, Assurance Mzelemu

Subs: Mthunzi Xaba, Xolani Vuyani, Solomzi Dinga, Litha Bottomane, Loyiso Jezile, Sinalo Mbuzani, Zwelethu Banga

UJ 0 NWU 3

NWU managed to pull off an important upset away from home to increase their chances of reaching the knockout stages as they beat UJ 3-0 on Thursday night.

Score:

UJ:0 NWU: 3

Goals: Cameron Chweu, Sandile Mbatha, Richard Baholo

FNB Player of the Match: Tebogo Mokgobo (NWU)

Samsung Best Shot Award: Sandile Mbatha (NWU)

Teams

UJ: Damaine van der Walt, Hayden Slava, Kenneth Langa, Dane Fortuin, Karabo Malete, Potoko Mametja, Shaune Mogaila, Ziyaad Fredericks, Pogiso Mabote, Tebogo Mandyu, Manqoba Luvuno

Subs: Alan Mabuza, Simphiwe Maphanga, Katlego Ntsabeleng, Sthembiso Manana, Welcome Masemola, Thapelo Molefe, Wade Rowe

NWU: Kennedy Bonolo Ntuane, Gift Mpho Mogorosi, Mojuba Johannes Matlhanyane, Oratile Mothoagae, Tshepo D Makgopela, Mogomosti Molefe, Sandile E Mabtha, Tebogo Mokgobo, Tshepo Richard Baholo, Cameron M Chweu

Subs: Luzuko Jevuka, Vusimuzi Ludwala, Olebile Lethoko, Tshegofatso Malepe, Khosto Moleta, Michael Smit, Vincent Langa

Catch Wits v TUT on 04.09.2017 at 18:30 Wits Stadium, Johannesburg. While UP Tuks take on UWC on 11.09.2017 at 16:00 (TV) Tuks Stadium, Pretoria.