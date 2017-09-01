Varsity Football Round 6

By Staff Writer -
tsietsi ramosedi of CUT during the Varsity Football match between CUT and TUT at CUT Soccer Stadium, Thursday 17 August 2017, Bloemfontein, 2017

Wins for CUT and NWU in this week’s clashes. Read more for details.

CUT 2 UFH 0
A 3-0 victory over UFH cemented CUT’s bid for a spot in the semi-finals, as they moved into second spot on the log following their Round Six match on Thursday night in Bloemfontein.

Score:
CUT: 2 UFH: 0
Goals: Keitumetse Mabathoana, Rakgomo Taole, Sello Mokhathi
Samsung Best Shot Award: Keitumetse Mabathoana (CUT)
FNB Man of the Match: Mpho Molwatse (CUT)

Teams
Central University of Technology: Kabi Ntsane (gk), Keitumetse Mabathoana (c ),Tebogo Molehe, Sello Mokhele, Katleho Molakeng, Wesley Ledibane, Mpho Molwatse, Tsietsi Ramosedi, Karabo Mojafi, Sello Mokhathi ,Rakgomo Taole,
Subs: Tshiya Sikisi (gk), Thato Mphulenyane, , Sizwe Ngoma, Sello Monokoane, Fanyana Nkosi, Thato Maruping

University of Fort Hare: Luyolo Bhanya, Sijongesonke Peter, Manelisi Same, Ndumiso Ndzama, Sphamandla Zanekile, Sipho Mfecane, Banele Thompson, Siphesihle Buthelezi, Siphuxolo Tomase, Siwongiwe Ndzakaza, Assurance Mzelemu
Subs: Mthunzi Xaba, Xolani Vuyani, Solomzi Dinga, Litha Bottomane, Loyiso Jezile, Sinalo Mbuzani, Zwelethu Banga

UJ 0 NWU 3
NWU managed to pull off an important upset away from home to increase their chances of reaching the knockout stages as they beat UJ 3-0 on Thursday night.

Score:
UJ:0 NWU: 3
Goals: Cameron Chweu, Sandile Mbatha, Richard Baholo
FNB Player of the Match: Tebogo Mokgobo (NWU)
Samsung Best Shot Award: Sandile Mbatha (NWU)

Teams
UJ: Damaine van der Walt, Hayden Slava, Kenneth Langa, Dane Fortuin, Karabo Malete, Potoko Mametja, Shaune Mogaila, Ziyaad Fredericks, Pogiso Mabote, Tebogo Mandyu, Manqoba Luvuno
Subs: Alan Mabuza, Simphiwe Maphanga, Katlego Ntsabeleng, Sthembiso Manana, Welcome Masemola, Thapelo Molefe, Wade Rowe

NWU: Kennedy Bonolo Ntuane, Gift Mpho Mogorosi, Mojuba Johannes Matlhanyane, Oratile Mothoagae, Tshepo D Makgopela, Mogomosti Molefe, Sandile E Mabtha, Tebogo Mokgobo, Tshepo Richard Baholo, Cameron M Chweu
Subs: Luzuko Jevuka, Vusimuzi Ludwala, Olebile Lethoko, Tshegofatso Malepe, Khosto Moleta, Michael Smit, Vincent Langa

Catch Wits v TUT on 04.09.2017 at 18:30 Wits Stadium, Johannesburg. While UP Tuks take on UWC on 11.09.2017 at 16:00 (TV) Tuks Stadium, Pretoria.

Sandile Edwin Mbatha of NWU during the Varsity Football match between UJ and NWU at UJ Stadium in Johannesburg on 31 August, 2017.
Photo by Dominic Barnardt/Varsity Sports

 

 

