UP Tuks take the Cup

Tshwane stadium was packed to capacity in anticipation of a high intensity football match. UP-Tuks did not disappoint as they relentlessly pursued the Varsity Football title. They beat TUT 2-0 to win the 2017 season at the Tshwane University of Technology on Thursday night.

Scores:

TUT: 0

Tuks: 2

Goals: Simbongile Njokwe, Odwa Makha

Teams

TUT: Sikhumbuzo Ncube, Rorisang Rapelang, Tlotlo Mothibedi, Vusi Sibiya, Tumelo Mphela, Lethabo Mashifana, Tebogo Lekaba, Thabang Makgwane, Keabetswe Mokwena, Thabiso Lebitso, Themba Ndlovu ©

Substitutes: Kgaratlo Phatsoane, Steven Mvenya, Lehlogonolo Letshwene, Mogau Mphahlele, Thabiso Sibisi, Emmanuel Mahlangu, Kagiso Sole.

Tuks: Dylan Hawes, Katlego Mohlatsang, Simbongile Njokwe, Lawrence Ntswane, Pierre Kok, Claudio de Almedia, Jeremiah Nkwana, Siphesihle Sosibo, Sabelo Tsambo, Odwa Makha.

Substitutes: Athenkosi Jojo, Chinedu Okolo, Richard Moremi, Ludumo Nkebe, Clinton Mphahlele, Jurgen Booysen, Clement Malemone.