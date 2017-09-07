PUK FM Local Top Ten September 6

The PUKFM #LocalTop30 happens on Wednesday between 6-9 pm. Here are the top ten songs on this week’s chart. Al Bairre stays at number 1 this week with Don’t Say, Go Away. Read more to see who else is on the chart.
#2 Suited by Shekhinah
#3 Stay The Winter by Charlie Finch
#4 One Punch Knockout by Oriison Ft Jacqueline Tolken
#5 Suburb Boy by The Vanilla
#6 Romeo by Josh Wantie
#7 Stand Up And Feel The Love by Michael Lowman ft. Lelo
We don’t have any media for this song but you can buy it here.
#8 Silver Skies by Gavin Edwards
Listen to the track on the new album here
#9 Falling Into You by Riversun
#10 Vir Jou by Karen Zoid
Let us know what you like, what you want on the chart and what SA music is rocking right now.