PUK FM Local Top Ten September 27

The PUKFM #LocalTop30 happens on Wednesday between 6-9 pm. Here are the top ten songs on this week’s chart. Karen Zoid stays at number 1 this week with Vir Jou. Read more to see who else is on the chart.

#2 Show Me The Love by Monark

#2 Show Me The Love by Monark

#3 Bietjie Hoop by Die Heuwels Fantasties

#4 Dance by Richard Stirton

#5 Stand Up And Feel The Love by Michael Lowman ft. Lelo

#5 Stand Up And Feel The Love by Michael Lowman ft. Lelo

#6 Falling Into You by Riversun

#7 This Thing Called Love by Louise Carver



#8 Suited by Shekhinah

#9 Love To Share Grassy Spark ft. Bonj Mpanza

#10 Romeo by Josh Wantie

