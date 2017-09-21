PUK FM Local Top Ten September 20

The PUKFM #LocalTop30 happens on Wednesday between 6-9 pm. Here are the top ten songs on this week’s chart. Karen Zoid peaks at number 1 this week with Vir Jou. Read more to see who else is on the chart.

#2 Stand Up And Feel The Love by Michael Lowman ft. Lelo

We don’t have any media for this song but you can buy it here.

#3 Falling Into You by Riversun

#4 Suited by Shekhinah

#5 Show Me The Love by Monark

We have no media for this song right now but you can listen to the track and by the album here

#6 Romeo by Josh Wantie



#7 Bietjie Hoop by Die Heuwels Fantasties

#8 One Punch Knockout by Oriison Ft Jacqueline Tolken

#9 Dance by Richard Stirton

#10 Don’t Say, Go Away by Al Bairre

Let us know your favourite tracks, songs you’d like to see get more exposure and your best, rocking local bands.