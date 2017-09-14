Local Top Ten September 13

The PUKFM #LocalTop30 happens on Wednesday between 6-9 pm. Here are the top ten songs on this week’s chart. Shekhinah peaks at number 1 this week with Suited. Read more to see who else is on the chart.
#2 Romeo by Josh Wantie
#3 One Punch Knockout by Oriison Ft Jacqueline Tolken
#4 Stand Up And Feel The Love by Michael Lowman ft. Lelo
#5 Vir Jou by Karen Zoid
#6 Don’t Say, Go Away by Al Bairre
#7 Falling Into You by Riversun
#8 Stay The Winter by Charlie Finch
#9 Show Me The Love by Monark
#10 Suburb Boy by The Vanilla
