Local Top Ten September 13

The PUKFM #LocalTop30 happens on Wednesday between 6-9 pm. Here are the top ten songs on this week’s chart. Shekhinah peaks at number 1 this week with Suited. Read more to see who else is on the chart.

#2 Romeo by Josh Wantie



#3 One Punch Knockout by Oriison Ft Jacqueline Tolken

#4 Stand Up And Feel The Love by Michael Lowman ft. Lelo

#5 Vir Jou by Karen Zoid

#6 Don’t Say, Go Away by Al Bairre

#7 Falling Into You by Riversun

#8 Stay The Winter by Charlie Finch

#9 Show Me The Love by Monark

#10 Suburb Boy by The Vanilla



