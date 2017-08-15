Varsity Netball 2017 kicks off on 27 August

Universities from across South Africa are getting ready for this year’s Varsity Netball season, and the captains are ready to show their colours.

Chante Bester (North-West University), Shadine van der Merwe (University of Pretoria), Megan Gossmann (University of Stellenbosch), Nandipha Jack (Nelson Mandela University), Tanya Mostert (University of Free State), Halala Nxumalo (University of Johannesburg), Silondile Mlondo (Vaal University of Technology) and Desmorine Gawanas (University of the Western Cape) are ready to lead their teams to the final.

Jam-packed action can be expected every weekend starting 27 August. Fans will have the opportunity to paint their own posters at select venues ahead of the matches. Stencils, paint and posters will be made available as part of a new match day innovation, tying in with Varsity Netball’s #ShowYourColours campaign.

The opening weekend will take place at both Kovsies in Bloemfontein at Maties in Stellenbosch.

Opening weekend fixtures at Kovsies:

· 27 August – UJ versus NWU at 15h00

· 27 August – Kovsies versus Tuks at 16h30

· 28 August – NWU versus Tuks at 17h30 (live on SuperSport Select channel 210)

· 28 August – Kovsies versus UJ at 19h00 (live on SuperSport Select channel 210)

Opening weekend fixtures at Maties:

· 27 August – VUT versus Madibaz at 16h30 (live on SuperSport Select channel 210)

· 27 August – Maties versus UWC at 18h00 (live on SuperSport Select channel 210)

· 28 August – UWC versus Madibaz at 16h30

· 28 August – Maties versus VUT at 18h00

Varsity Netball has only seen two winners in the past four seasons with Kovsies winning it back-to-back in 2013 and 2014, and NWU taking the title in 2015 and 2016.