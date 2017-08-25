Varsity Football Round 5

The latest scores from the Varsity Cup Round 5 played around South Africa last night.

UJ 3 – UFH 0

On a chilly Thursday evening in Auckland Park, UJ hosted UFH and the hosts were the ones who were off to a good startUJ thrash UFH 3-0 at home

Score:

UJ: 3 UFH:0

Goals: Ziyaad Fredericks (2), Pogiso Mabote

FNB Player of the Match: Ziyaad Fredericks (UJ)

Samsung star saver: Shaun Mogaila (UJ)

NWU 1 – CUT 2

NWU drew first blood two minutes into the game but it was CUT who came from a goal down to win 2-1.

FNB Man of the Match: Keitumetse Mabathoana (CUT)

Samsung Best Shot: Rakgomo Taole (CUT)

Score

NWU: 1

Goals: Cameron Chweu

CUT: 2

Goals: Keitumetse Mabathoana, Rakgomo Taole

UP-Tuks 4 – Wits 0

University of Pretoria proved to be too much for a hapless University of the Witwatersrand. The wheels fell off for Wits when captain Saluleko Mathonsi was red carded.

Score:

UP-Tuks: 4 Wits: 0

Goals: Claudio De Almeida, Odwa Makha (2), Frank Mpedi

Samsung Best Shot: Claudio De Almeida (tuks)

FNB Man of the Match: Odwa Makha (Tuks)

TUT take on UWC on Monday August 28 at 18:30 at the TUT Stadium, Tshwane.