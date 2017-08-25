Varsity Football Round 5

Goalie for UFH Luyolo Bhanya keeps an eye on the high basll during the Varsity Football match between UJ and UFH at UJ Stadium in Johannesburg on 24 August, 2017. Photo by Dominic Barnardt/Varsity Sports

The latest scores from the Varsity Cup Round 5 played around South Africa last night.

UJ 3 – UFH 0

On a chilly Thursday evening in Auckland Park, UJ hosted UFH and the hosts were the ones who were off to a good startUJ thrash UFH 3-0 at home

Score:
UJ: 3 UFH:0
Goals: Ziyaad Fredericks (2), Pogiso Mabote

FNB Player of the Match: Ziyaad Fredericks (UJ)
Samsung star saver: Shaun Mogaila (UJ)

NWU 1 – CUT 2

NWU drew first blood two minutes into the game but it was CUT who came from a goal down to win 2-1.

FNB Man of the Match: Keitumetse Mabathoana (CUT)
Samsung Best Shot: Rakgomo Taole (CUT)

Score
NWU: 1
Goals: Cameron Chweu
CUT: 2
Goals: Keitumetse Mabathoana, Rakgomo Taole

UP-Tuks 4 – Wits 0

University of Pretoria proved to be too much for a hapless University of the Witwatersrand. The wheels fell off for Wits when captain Saluleko Mathonsi was red carded.

Score:
UP-Tuks: 4 Wits: 0
Goals: Claudio De Almeida, Odwa Makha (2), Frank Mpedi

Samsung Best Shot: Claudio De Almeida (tuks)
FNB Man of the Match: Odwa Makha (Tuks)
TUT take on UWC on Monday August 28 at 18:30 at the TUT Stadium, Tshwane.

 

 

