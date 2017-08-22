Varsity Football Round 4

We are a bit late but finally, here are the results from the latest round of Varsity Football 2017.
CUT 0 – 2 TUT
Central University of Technology (CUT) hosted table-toppers Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) in what promised to be a close affair in a windy Bloemfontein.
Score:
CUT: 0 TUT: 2
Goals: Vusi Sibiya, Keabetswe Mokoena
Samsung Best Shot: Mpho Molwatse (CUT)
FNB Man of the Match: Keabetswe Mokoena (TUT)
Wits 1 – UJ 4
UJ attempted to get back to winning ways after they went down 2-0 at the hands of UWC. The Johannesburg derby did not disappoint as a late fightback from Wits wasn’t enough.
Score:
Wits: 1
Goals: Phuti Leboho
UJ: 4
Goals: Manqoba Luvuno, Kenneth Langa, Pogiso Mabote, Shaune Mogaila
FNB Player of the Match: Shaune Mogaila (UJ)
Samsung Best Shot: Manqoba Luvuno (UJ)
UWC 4 – NWU 0
UWC put four unanswered goals past NWU on their first visit to Bellville on Thursday night, as they step up to second place.
Score:
UWC: 4 NWU: 0
Goals: Thulani Mkosi, Chad Smith, Phiwokuhle Mpalala, Clint Fredericks
FNB Man of the Match: Clint Herwel (UWC)
Samsung Best Shot: Chad Smith (UWC)
UFH take on UP Tuks on 04.09.2017 18:30 Davidson Stadium, Alice.