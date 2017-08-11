Varsity Football Round 3

Summary of the Round Three action from around South Africa.
UJ 0-2 TUT
Defending champions, TUT, won a tough away game 0-2 at University of Johannesburg.
Scores
TUT: 2 UJ: 0
Goals: M Mphahlele, T Lebitso
FNB player of the match: Keabetswe Mokwena
Samsung star saver: Mogau Mphahlele
WITS 2-0 CUT
The University of Witwatersrand, finally managed to get a full set of points beating Central University of Technology 2-0.
Scores
Wits: 2 CUT: 0
Goals: Phuti Leboho, Luke Pereira (p)
FNB Player of the Match: Saluleko Mathonsi (Wits)
Samsung Best Shot: Phuti Leboho (Wits)
NWU 0-0 UP-TUKS
North-West University (NWU) drew 0-0 against third round opponents, University of Pretoria.
FNB Man of the Match: Kennedy Ntuane (NWU)
Samsung Best Shot: Kennedy Ntuane (NWU)
UWC 4-0 UFH
UWC managed a 4-0 win over UFH, who are yet to score in 2017
Scores
UWC: 4 UFH: 0
Goals: Xolisa Makhubalo, Charlton Fritz, Phiwokuhle Mpalala, Garren Smith
FNB Player of the Match: Xolisa Makhubalo (UWC)
Samsung Best Shot: Xolisa Makhubalo (UWC)
Round 4 kicks off on August 17. Check the schedule for details.