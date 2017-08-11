Varsity Football Round 3

By Staff Writer -
Damaine van der Walt takes the high ball for UJ during the Varsity Football match between UJ and TUT at UJ Stadium in Johannesburg on 10 August, 2017. Photo by Dominic Barnardt/Varsity Sports

Summary of the Round Three action from around South Africa.

UJ 0-2 TUT

Defending champions, TUT, won a tough away game 0-2 at University of Johannesburg.
Scores
TUT: 2 UJ: 0
Goals: M Mphahlele, T Lebitso

FNB player of the match: Keabetswe Mokwena
Samsung star saver: Mogau Mphahlele

WITS 2-0 CUT
The University of Witwatersrand, finally managed to get a full set of points beating Central University of Technology 2-0.
Scores
Wits: 2 CUT: 0
Goals: Phuti Leboho, Luke Pereira (p)

FNB Player of the Match: Saluleko Mathonsi (Wits)
Samsung Best Shot: Phuti Leboho (Wits)

NWU 0-0 UP-TUKS
North-West University (NWU) drew 0-0 against third round opponents, University of Pretoria.

FNB Man of the Match: Kennedy Ntuane (NWU)
Samsung Best Shot: Kennedy Ntuane (NWU)

UWC 4-0 UFH

UWC managed a 4-0 win over UFH, who are yet to score in 2017

Scores
UWC: 4 UFH: 0
Goals: Xolisa Makhubalo, Charlton Fritz, Phiwokuhle Mpalala, Garren Smith

FNB Player of the Match: Xolisa Makhubalo (UWC)
Samsung Best Shot: Xolisa Makhubalo (UWC)

Round 4 kicks off on August 17. Check the schedule for details.

