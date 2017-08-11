Varsity Football Round 3

Summary of the Round Three action from around South Africa.

UJ 0-2 TUT

Defending champions, TUT, won a tough away game 0-2 at University of Johannesburg.

Scores

TUT: 2 UJ: 0

Goals: M Mphahlele, T Lebitso

FNB player of the match: Keabetswe Mokwena

Samsung star saver: Mogau Mphahlele

WITS 2-0 CUT

The University of Witwatersrand, finally managed to get a full set of points beating Central University of Technology 2-0.

Scores

Wits: 2 CUT: 0

Goals: Phuti Leboho, Luke Pereira (p)

FNB Player of the Match: Saluleko Mathonsi (Wits)

Samsung Best Shot: Phuti Leboho (Wits)

NWU 0-0 UP-TUKS

North-West University (NWU) drew 0-0 against third round opponents, University of Pretoria.

FNB Man of the Match: Kennedy Ntuane (NWU)

Samsung Best Shot: Kennedy Ntuane (NWU)

UWC 4-0 UFH

UWC managed a 4-0 win over UFH, who are yet to score in 2017

Scores

UWC: 4 UFH: 0

Goals: Xolisa Makhubalo, Charlton Fritz, Phiwokuhle Mpalala, Garren Smith

FNB Player of the Match: Xolisa Makhubalo (UWC)

Samsung Best Shot: Xolisa Makhubalo (UWC)

Round 4 kicks off on August 17. Check the schedule for details.