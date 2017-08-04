Varsity Football Round 2

Catch up on all the results and action from last night’s round two of the tournament.

UFH 0 – 7 TUT

Both teams were in search of a maiden win in the 2017 Varsity Football campaign but it was TUT who hammered UFH 7-0 in Alice last night.

Scores:

UFH: 0 TUT: 7

Goals: Mogau Mphahlele, Themba Ndlovu (2), Thabang Makgwena , Keabetswe Mokwena, Lebogang Phathane, Thabiso Sibisi.

FNB Player of the Match: Themba Ndlovu (TUT)

Samsung Best Shot: Themba Ndlovu (TUT)

NWU 4-1 WITS

North-West University (NWU) the 2017 tournament underdogs, clinched yet another crucial victory against the clever boys winning 2-1 in their encounter at the Mafikeng Stadium.

Scores:

NWU: 4. Goals: Mogomotsi Molefe, Cameron Chweu, Wendelle Martin, Sandile Mbatha

Wits: 1. Goal: Luke Pareira

FNB Man of the match: Mogomotsi Molefe (NWU)

Samsung Best Shot: Wendelle Martin (NWU)

CUT 2-1 UWC

The University of the Western Cape came to the City of Roses brimming with confidence, but fell 2-1 to a spirited CUT in Bloemfontein.

Scores:

CUT: 2. Goals: Taole Rakgomo (2)

UWC: 1. Goals: Josh Silent

FNB Man of the Match: Rakgomo Taole (CUT)

Samsung Best Shot: Rakgomo Taole (CUT)

TUKS 0-1 UJ

Visitors UJ managed to keep out a strong Tuks attack, to defeat them 1-0 at Tuks Stadium.

Scores:

Tuks: 0. UJ: 1 Goal: Tebogo Mandyu

FNB Player of the Match: Damaine van der Walt (UJ)

Samsung Best Shot: Tebogo Mandyu (UJ)

Round 3 kicks off on August 10. Check the schedule for details.