Varsity Football Round 2

UFH 0 – 7 TUT
Both teams were in search of a maiden win in the 2017 Varsity Football campaign but it was TUT who hammered UFH 7-0 in Alice last night.
Scores:
UFH: 0 TUT: 7
Goals: Mogau Mphahlele, Themba Ndlovu (2), Thabang Makgwena , Keabetswe Mokwena, Lebogang Phathane, Thabiso Sibisi.
FNB Player of the Match: Themba Ndlovu (TUT)
Samsung Best Shot: Themba Ndlovu (TUT)
NWU 4-1 WITS
North-West University (NWU) the 2017 tournament underdogs, clinched yet another crucial victory against the clever boys winning 2-1 in their encounter at the Mafikeng Stadium.
Scores:
NWU: 4. Goals: Mogomotsi Molefe, Cameron Chweu, Wendelle Martin, Sandile Mbatha
Wits: 1. Goal: Luke Pareira
FNB Man of the match: Mogomotsi Molefe (NWU)
Samsung Best Shot: Wendelle Martin (NWU)
CUT 2-1 UWC
The University of the Western Cape came to the City of Roses brimming with confidence, but fell 2-1 to a spirited CUT in Bloemfontein.
Scores:
CUT: 2. Goals: Taole Rakgomo (2)
UWC: 1. Goals: Josh Silent
FNB Man of the Match: Rakgomo Taole (CUT)
Samsung Best Shot: Rakgomo Taole (CUT)
TUKS 0-1 UJ
Visitors UJ managed to keep out a strong Tuks attack, to defeat them 1-0 at Tuks Stadium.
Scores:
Tuks: 0. UJ: 1 Goal: Tebogo Mandyu
FNB Player of the Match: Damaine van der Walt (UJ)
Samsung Best Shot: Tebogo Mandyu (UJ)
