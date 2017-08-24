Tuks FM SA Top 10 August 23

The Tuks Fm SA Top 10 chart happens on Wednesday evenings between 7-8. Peaking at number 1 this week is Kill Her Killer by Loui Lvdn. Read further to see who else is on the chart.
#2 Don’t Say/ Go Away by Al Bairre
#3 Stand Up And Feel The Love by Michael Lowman ft Lelo
#4 Broken by Monark
#5 Tough Life by Cantrel
#6 Dirty Moonshine by Toxic Waltz
#7 We Rise by Fuzigish
#8 Remedy by Tresor
#9 Follow by Gangs Of Ballet
#10 Like A Slave by Crawling King Snake
