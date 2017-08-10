PUK FM Local Top Ten August 9

The PUKFM #LocalTop30 happens on Wednesday between 6-9 pm. Here are the top ten songs on this week’s chart. Held On Till May stay at number 1 this week with Oblivion . Read more to see who else is on the chart.
#2 Bad Reputation by Oshri ft. Jimmy Nevis
#3 Dark Side by Isle of Skye ft Apple Gule
#4 Boys With Girlfriends by FILIPA
#5 Warrior by Tholwana
#6 Wreckage by Connell Cruise
#7 Out Of My League by Dominic Neill ft. A’rese
#8 How Many Days by Cassadora
#9 Suburb Boy by The Vanilla
#10 Set Fire by Go The Rodeo