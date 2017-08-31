PUK FM Local Top Ten August 30

The PUKFM #LocalTop30 happens on Wednesday between 6-9 pm. Here are the top ten songs on this week’s chart. Al Bairre peaks at number 1 this week with Don’t Say, Go Away. Read more to see who else is on the chart.
#2 Stay The Winter by Charlie Finch
#3 Suburb Boy by The Vanilla
#4 Silver Skies by Gavin Edwards
#5 Game Of Love by The Kiffness and Raiven Hunter ft. Gemma Griffiths
#6 Suited by Shekhinah
#7 Boys With Girlfriends by FILIPA
#8 Dark Side by Isle of Skye ft Apple Gule
#9 One Punch Knockout by Oriison Ft Jacqueline Tolken
#10 Romeo by Josh Wantie