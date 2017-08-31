PUK FM Local Top Ten August 30

The PUKFM #LocalTop30 happens on Wednesday between 6-9 pm. Here are the top ten songs on this week’s chart. Al Bairre peaks at number 1 this week with Don’t Say, Go Away. Read more to see who else is on the chart.

#2 Stay The Winter by Charlie Finch

#3 Suburb Boy by The Vanilla



#4 Silver Skies by Gavin Edwards



#5 Game Of Love by The Kiffness and Raiven Hunter ft. Gemma Griffiths

#6 Suited by Shekhinah

#7 Boys With Girlfriends by FILIPA

#8 Dark Side by Isle of Skye ft Apple Gule

#9 One Punch Knockout by Oriison Ft Jacqueline Tolken

#10 Romeo by Josh Wantie