PUK FM Local Top Ten August 2

The PUKFM #LocalTop30 happens on Wednesday between 6-9 pm. Here are the top ten songs on this week’s chart. Held On Till May peaks at number 1 this week with Oblivion . Read more to see who else is on the chart.

#2 Wreckage by Connell Cruise

#3 Set Fire by Go The Rodeo

#4 Bad Reputation by Oshri ft. Jimmy Nevis

#5 Tall Walls by Goodluck ft Kyle Watson

#6 Dark Side by Isle of Skye ft Apple Gule

#7 You Don’t Get Me by Hendrik Joerges and Irinami



#8 Warrior by Tholwana

#9 If I’m The Tide by Shortstraw

#10 Boys With Girlfriends by FILIPA