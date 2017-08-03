PUK FM Local Top Ten August 2

The PUKFM #LocalTop30 happens on Wednesday between 6-9 pm. Here are the top ten songs on this week’s chart. Held On Till May peaks at number 1 this week with Oblivion . Read more to see who else is on the chart.
#2 Wreckage by Connell Cruise
#3 Set Fire by Go The Rodeo
#4 Bad Reputation by Oshri ft. Jimmy Nevis
#5 Tall Walls by Goodluck ft Kyle Watson
#6 Dark Side by Isle of Skye ft Apple Gule
#7 You Don’t Get Me by Hendrik Joerges and Irinami
#8 Warrior by Tholwana
#9 If I’m The Tide by Shortstraw
#10 Boys With Girlfriends by FILIPA