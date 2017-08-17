PUK FM Local Top Ten August 16

The PUKFM #LocalTop30 happens on Wednesday between 6-9 pm. Here are the top ten songs on this week’s chart. FILIPA peaks at number 1 this week with Boys with Girlfriends. Read more to see who else is on the chart.

#2 Dark Side by Isle of Skye ft Apple Gule

#3 Out Of My League by Dominic Neill ft. A’rese

#4 Suburb Boy by The Vanilla



#5 Oblivion by Held On Till May

#6 How Many Days by Cassadora



#7 Game Of Love by The Kiffness and Raiven Hunter ft. Gemma Griffiths

#8 Bad Reputation by Oshri ft. Jimmy Nevis

#9 Wreckage by Connell Cruise

#10 Don’t Say/ Go Away by Al Bairre