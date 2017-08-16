Perdeby party guide: 15-21 August

TUESDAY, 15 AUGUST

Madison Avenue at 20:00: Bad Neighbours – Partyfest Synergy ’17 – Doctors in the Dollhouse. This event will once again provide two dancefloors that will be playing different genres of music, but this time the party is a result of Olymupus and Magrietjie’s hard work. You can enjoy oldies on the main dance floor and hip hop and alternative in the glass box. Pre-sale tickets are R10, tickets cost R20 for students at the door, and R30 for general public.

The Jolly Roger at 19:00: Roger that Tuesday. Entrance is R30.

WEDNESDAY, 16 AUGUST

Arcade Empire at 19:00: Pizzacoustics ft Jacques Mouton, BattonChiffons and Estiaan Kruger. Free entrance. All-you-can-eat pizza is R80, and there is a special on two-for-one jamjars. Boxcar Street Food Eatery menu will be available.

Aandklas at 19:30: Regular quiz night. Entrance is free.

Springbok at 19:30: Regular quiz night. Be sure to book at 079 805 2447. Entrance is free. Maximum team size: six people. Prizes to be won: bar tabs.

The Jolly Roger at 19:00: 10 to 10: Throwbacks. Specials include: R10 drinks from 19:00 to 22:00.

THURSDAY, 17 AUGUST

The Jolly Roger at 19:00: Student night. Specials include: R20 craft beer and R60 for three double vodka and mix.

Arcade Empire at 19:00: BERG Comedy Night. Free entrance. Boxcar Street Food Eatery menu will be available. Some of the acts include Bongani Dube, Joe Berg, Bexta and Shanray Van Wyk.

Madison Avenue at 20:00: The Student Games – Beer Hockey Tournament. This exciting beer hockey tournament will be hosted by Austin Cassim. DJs Solly P and Apollo XI will also be performing. The drink specials are: R2 drinks until 21:00, buy-one-get-one-free house spirit and mix from 21:00 to 22:00 and R5 shooters until midnight. Doors will open at 20:00. Entrance is free until 21:00 and R60 thereafter.

Presleys at 19:30: Throwback Thursday. You can enjoy all your favourite songs from the 80’s to now. Drink specials will continue all night and include: R40 cash bar and R100 free bar.

FRIDAY, 18 AUGUST

The Jolly Roger at 17:00: Ladies night- golden oldies and sing along classics.

Arcade Empire at 19:00: Grietfest Pre-Party presented by We Are Animals and Olmeca Tequila. Entrance will be R60 before 21:00 and R80 thereafter. The line-up will include: Haezer, Bruce Loko, Kanan K7, Embassy, Leeu, and more. There will be an exciting competition on the night – buy two shots of Olmeca tequila and stand a chance four VIP Grietfest tickets.

Madison Avenue at 20:00: Battle of the beats. This event promises to provide deep house, hip-hop, and techno with DJs Solly P, Apollo XI, L.A. Cruz, Chrizz Beats, and Smith. Drink specials include: R5 drinks from 20:00 to 21:00, R7 drinks from 21:00 to 22:00, R10 shots until midnight, and R45 JamJars all night. Entrance is R60.

SATURDAY, 19 AUGUST

The Jolly Roger: Live sport all day. Specials include: R20 craft beer draughts, R60 for three double vodka and mix and R50 jolly burger and hunters edge.

Madison Avenue at 20:30: Popping bottles. This is a special even where you get 15% off any bottle you order. Other drink specials include buy-one-get-one-free cocktails and JamJars until 22:00, and R10 shots until midnight. Entrance is free for ladies before 21:00. Thereafter and for everyone else it is R60.

Arcade Empire at 18:00: DANK. Entrance will be free before 20:00, R20 for pre-sale and R30 at the door. The line-up will include: BCUC, BOXER, DJ Invizable and more.

Aandklas at 20:00: Koos Kombuis. This legendary Afrikaans singer will be performing. Entrance will be R30 until 20:00 and thereafter it will be R40.

SUNDAY, 20 AUGUST

The Jolly Roger at 15:00: Sunday acoustics- live bands. Specials include: R20 craft beer draughts and R50 for all pizzas.

Aandklas at 18:30: Open mic night. There will be pizza and cocktail specials. Entrance is free.

MONDAY, 21 AUGUST

Jolly Roger at 18:00: Weekly quiz night.

Written by: Aroma Theron

Originally published: www.perdeby.co.za/online-content/5660-perdeby-party-guide-15-21-august