NSFAS 2018: What, where and how to apply

As of August 1, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is now accepting applications from anyone who qualifies to enter the post-school education system but cannot afford to finance their studies. Applications close November 30, 2017.

For the 2018 application cycle, NSFAS has partnered with the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) to provide easy access for learners to applying for funding.

The partnership will allow NSFAS to make use of the 15 NYDA branches nationwide, as well as the more than 50 local youth offices to accept NSFAS applications for funding. These local youth offices are situated in all nine provinces. For 2017, NSFAS has funded at least 524,950 students, with 246,640 at the 50 TVET colleges and 278,310 students at 26 public universities.

There are two ways in which potential students can apply:

First: They can log onto the NSFAS website (www.nsfas.org.za), where they will be asked to register and create an account in one simple step, and then proceed to complete the online application form.

Second: They can visit any NYDA branch or LYO in their region, where they will be assisted to complete and submit a manual application. Applicants will need to have certified copies of supporting documents ready before they start the application process – whether applying online or manually.

Before you apply:

1. Before applying you (an applicant) should have decided which course you want to study and at which public university/TVET college. You will need to select these choices in the application form.

2. Make sure you have electronic (and certified copies) of the following:

a. Your South African identity document/card or, an unabridged birth certificate

b. IDs of parents and/or guardian (or death certificate where applicable)

c. IDs of each person living with you in your home

d. Pay advice/letter of employment/pension advice (not older than three months)

e. Please download the consent form and fill it in with your parent/guardian’s signatures. Applications without a consent form that is signed by all people whose incomes have been declared in the application will not be accepted, and will be considered as incomplete.

f. If you have a disability, please download the Disability Annexure A and fill it in

3. When you provide your cellphone number on the application form, make sure it works and please do not change it afterwards, as NSFAS will use it to communicate with you during and after the application process.

Please do not provide someone else’s cellphone number as your contact number.

4. You will also need an email address. If you do not have one, you can create an email address online.

5. You must not apply if:

a. You have already applied and have an application reference number

b. You are not intending to apply for admission to a public university or TVET college

c. You already have NSFAS funding for 2017

d. You are not a South African citizen

6. For postgraduate studies, only students who plan to do the following postgraduate qualification may apply:

a. B Tech – Architecture/Architectural Technology

b. Tech – Biokinetics/Biomedical Technology/Biotechnology

c. Postgraduate Certificate in Education

d. Postgraduate Diploma in Accounting, and LLB

7. Students wishing to undertake other postgraduate qualifications MUST NOT apply. These students will need to apply for the National Research Foundation fund when it opens for applications on October 2 2017.

