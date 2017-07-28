Varsity Football Round 1

Results from the first round of Varsity Football that kicked off yesterday. Read more for the scores as the eight teams went head to head.

CUT vs UJ

With last season’s semi-final heartbreak fresh in the memory, the Central University of Technology (CUT) edged out the University of Johannesburg (UJ) 1-0 in Bloemfontein.

Score: CUT 1 UJ 0

Goals: Mpho Molwatse

Samsung Best Shot: Ntsane Kabi (CUT)

FNB Man of the Match: Mpho Molwatse (CUT)

UFH v NWU

It felt like de javu as UFH were foiled in their backyard, losing 3-0 to NWU.

Score: UFH 0 NWU 3

Goals: Sandile Mbatha (2), Cameron Chweu

FNB Player of the Match: Cameron Chweu (NWU)

Samsung Best Shot: Cameron Chweu (NWU)

UWC v WITS

It rained goals in Bellville as UWC put six goals past Wits on a crisp Thursday evening at the UWC Sports Stadium.

Score: UWC 6 Wits 0

Goals: Ryan Steer, Chad Smith (2), Thulani Mkosi, Phiwokuhle Mpalal (2)

FNB Player of the Match: Phiwokuhle Mpalala (UWC)

Samsung Best Shot: Chad Smith (UWC)

TUT v TUKS

TUT managed to draw level in the dying minutes of the highly anticipated Varsity Football encounter with Tuks in Tshwane on Thursday night.

Score: TUT 1 Tuks 1

Goals: Themba Ndlovu (TUT); Khumbulani Siluma (Tuks)

FNB Man of the Match: Lawrence Ntswane (Tuks)

Samsung Best Shot award: Themba Ndlovu (TUT)

Round Two is scheduled for August 3.