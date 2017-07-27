Varsity Football fixtures list

Varsity Football Round One kicks off this afternoon (July 27). This year, games will take place on Thursday late afternoons and evenings. Read more for details on the first three rounds of games.
Fixtures:
Round One: July 27
CUT Football v UJ Football 16:00. CUT Stadium, Bloemfontein
TUT Football v UP Tuks Football 18:15. TUT Stadium, Tshwane
UFH Football v NWU Football 18:30. Davidson Stadium, Alice
UWC Football v Wits Football 18:30. UWC Sports Stadium, Cape Town
Round Two: August 3
UFH Football v TUT Football 16:00. Davidson Stadium, Alice
NWU Football v Wits Football 18:15. Mafikeng Stadium, Mafikeng
CUT Football v UWC Football 18:30. CUT Stadium, Bloemfontein
UP Tuks Football v UJ Football 18:30. Tuks Stadium, Pretoria
Round Three: August 10
UWC Football v UFH Football 16:00. UWC Sports Stadium, Cape Town
UJ Football v TUT Football 18:15. UJ Stadium (Bunting Road Campus), Johannesburg
Wits Football v CUT Football 18:30. Wits Stadium, Johannesburg
NWU Football v UP Tuks Football 18:30. Mafikeng Stadium, Mafikeng
The Final happens on September 28 at 18:00 venue to be confirmed.