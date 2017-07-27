Varsity Football fixtures list

Varsity Football Round One kicks off this afternoon (July 27). This year, games will take place on Thursday late afternoons and evenings. Read more for details on the first three rounds of games.

Fixtures:

Round One: July 27

CUT Football v UJ Football 16:00. CUT Stadium, Bloemfontein

TUT Football v UP Tuks Football 18:15. TUT Stadium, Tshwane

UFH Football v NWU Football 18:30. Davidson Stadium, Alice

UWC Football v Wits Football 18:30. UWC Sports Stadium, Cape Town

Round Two: August 3

UFH Football v TUT Football 16:00. Davidson Stadium, Alice

NWU Football v Wits Football 18:15. Mafikeng Stadium, Mafikeng

CUT Football v UWC Football 18:30. CUT Stadium, Bloemfontein

UP Tuks Football v UJ Football 18:30. Tuks Stadium, Pretoria

Round Three: August 10

UWC Football v UFH Football 16:00. UWC Sports Stadium, Cape Town

UJ Football v TUT Football 18:15. UJ Stadium (Bunting Road Campus), Johannesburg

Wits Football v CUT Football 18:30. Wits Stadium, Johannesburg

NWU Football v UP Tuks Football 18:30. Mafikeng Stadium, Mafikeng

The Final happens on September 28 at 18:00 venue to be confirmed.