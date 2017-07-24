Varsity Football fast approaches

A new semester brings with it a renewed determination and focus for students, both in the classroom and on the sporting field. For the players at TuksFootball there is perhaps an added incentive, with Varsity Football now in its fifth season. TuksFootball will be looking to continue the stream of success for the UP as they look to become the first team to win the prestigious tournament for a third time.

Action will get underway later this week on July 27, when two-time champions Tuks will travel to current defending champions TUT in a match set up as one that may establish the tone for the season. Meanwhile, last year’s finalists, UJ will travel to the Central University of Technology (CUT).

Alternating from last year’s format in which matches were played on Monday nights, games this year will take place on Thursday evenings in order to best accommodate student athletes, as well as to support the student academic and social calendar. Following crowd attendances of more than 100 000 people throughout the duration of the 2016 season, Tuks will be especially hopeful of attracting large turnouts on the chilly winter nights. The team will have renewed inspiration as, over the years, Varsity Football has become more than just a tournament, but rather a competition in which talent is highlighted and careers are launched.

Following the successes of the Varsity Hockey and Varsity Athletics tournaments earlier this year, the interest of students and staff alike at the university has been particularly piqued. This comes just at the right time as TuksFootball look to expand on an already impressive trophy cabinet for 2017. Participation in the tournament doesn’t come without restrictions however, as students will only be permitted to participate in the tournament if they have achieved a minimum of 60 credits in their previous year of study.

This system was introduced in order to ensure that while athletes may be planning for a career in football, they are also preparing for a life beyond sport. Tuks athletes will further be looking to re-ignite their claim to the prestigious university tournament. Following the opening years of the competition in which TuksFootball were back to back champions in 2013 and 2014 respectively, the team has since struggled to attain the same levels of success after ending fifth on the overall log in 2016. The team can however take heart, as former varsity players have gone on to play for teams in the PSL, as well as represent the national side Bafana Bafana.

Written by: Anthony Jordaan

Originally published: www.perdeby.co.za/sections/sport/intervarsity-sport/5567-varsity-football-fast-approaches