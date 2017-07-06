Tuks FM SA Top 10 July 5

The Tuks Fm SA Top 10 chart happens on Wednesday evenings between 7-8. Peaking at number 1 this week is Mexico by December Streets.
#2 Koeelbaai by Die Heuwels Fantasties ft JR
#3 Be Together by The Ceramics
#4 All You Want Is Space by Made For Broadway
#5 You Come Running by The Graeme Watkins Project
#6 Eclipsed by Diamond Thug
#7 Set Fire by Go The Rodeo
#8 My Body Moves by Opposite The Other
#9 Runaweyi by Johnny Cradle
#10 Tough Life by Cantrel
Let us know what you like on the chart and what you want to hear more of when it comes to SA music.