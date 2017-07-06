Tuks FM SA Top 10 July 5

The Tuks Fm SA Top 10 chart happens on Wednesday evenings between 7-8. Peaking at number 1 this week is Mexico by December Streets.

#2 Koeelbaai by Die Heuwels Fantasties ft JR

#3 Be Together by The Ceramics



#4 All You Want Is Space by Made For Broadway

#5 You Come Running by The Graeme Watkins Project

#6 Eclipsed by Diamond Thug

#7 Set Fire by Go The Rodeo

#8 My Body Moves by Opposite The Other

#9 Runaweyi by Johnny Cradle

#10 Tough Life by Cantrel



Let us know what you like on the chart and what you want to hear more of when it comes to SA music.