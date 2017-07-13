Tuks FM SA Top 10 July 12

The Tuks Fm SA Top 10 chart happens on Wednesday evenings between 7-8. Peaking at number 1 this week is Be Together by The Ceramics. Read further to see who else is on the chart.



#2 All You Want Is Space by Made For Broadway

#3 Mexico by December Streets

#4 Eclipsed by Diamond Thug

#5 Set Fire by Go The Rodeo

#6 Runaweyi by Johnny Cradle

#7 Koeelbaai by Die Heuwels Fantasties ft JR

#8 Broken by Monark

#9 Tough Life by Cantrel



#10 Kill Her Killer by Loui Lvndn

