PUK FM Local Top Ten July 19

The PUKFM #LocalTop30 happens on Wednesday between 6-9 pm. Here are the top ten songs on this week’s chart.  Shortstraw peaks at number 1 this week with If I’m The Tide . Read more to see who else is on the chart.

#2 Tall Walls by Goodluck ft Kyle Watson

#3 A Girl Named Paris by Kahn Morbee

#4 Mexico by December Streets

#5 Oblivion by Held On Till May

#6 Starting to Stop by We Are Charlie

#7 Wreckage by Connell Cruise

#8 You Come Running by The Graeme Watkins Project

#9 Bad Reputation by Oshri ft. Jimmy Nevis

#10 Set Fire by Go The Rodeo

Let us know what you like on the chart and what you want to hear more of when it comes to SA music.

