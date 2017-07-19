Perdeby party guide 18-24 July

TUESDAY, 18 JULY

Madison Avenue at 20:00: The Great Gatsby – Partyfest Synergy ’17 hosted by Zinkia. There will be two dancefloors playing different genres of music. The glass box will feature Hip-Hop, and the main dance floor will feature great beats and the best of the oldies. Entrance is R10 (presale), R20 for students, and R30 for general public at the door. Drink specials include double Southern Comfort and mix for R20, El Jimador Tequila at R15 for a single and R25 for a double, and Jack Daniels Fire at R15 for a single and R25 for a double.

WEDNESDAY, 19 JULY

The Jolly Roger at 19:00: 10 to 10. DJs Austin Cassim, Teddi Tumi, Dean Lamprecht, and Dante B2B Phenix will be playing. Drink specials include: R10 vodka and mix, R10 rum and mix, and R10 cane and mix from 7pm to 10pm. Entrance is free.

Aandklas at 19:30: Regular quiz Night. Entrance is free.

Arcade Empire at 19:00: Pizzacoustics featuring I am November, Andrew Ella and Nick May. Entrance is free.

THURSDAY, 20 JULY

Presley’s at 19:30: Throwback Thursday. The DJs will be playing music from the ’80s to now. Drink specials all night featuring a R40 cash bar, and a R100 free bar. Entrance is free for ladies before 21:00. R40 for everyone thereafter.

Madison Avenue at 20:00: The Student Games – Giant Pong. Stand a chance to win a bar tab worth R1000. The event is being hosted by Austin Cassim and DJs Solly P and Apollo XI. Drink specials include R2 drinks until 21:00, ‘buy one get one free’ house spirit and mix from 21:00 – 22:00, and R5 shooters until midnight. Entrance is free until 22:00; R60 thereafter.

FRIDAY, 21 JULY

Madison Avenue at 20:00: House of Cassim. Austin and Kyle Cassim will be hosting the event, with appearances from Mark Stent, Solly P and Apollo XI. Drink specials include R5 drinks until 21:00, R7 drinks until 22:00, and R45 JamJars and R10 shooters until midnight. Entrance is R60, but if you contact the Cassim Babes through Madison’s, you can get your name on the VIP list and get in for free until 22:00.

SATURDAY, 22 JULY

Presley’s Pretoria: Black and Gold party. Shooter specials all weekend featuring a R40 cash bar and R130 free bar. Entrance is free for ladies before 21:00.

Arcade Empire at 16:00: Taaibos July 2017. DJs Shortstraw, Kyle Watson, and DJ Speedsta will be playing. The dress code is semiformal. Transport is provided, there will be a bus service from Taaibos Clubhouse to Arcade Empire (from 17:30 to 02:30). For tickets: find the information on their Facebook page.

Onderstepoort Veterinary Campus at 11:30: OP Beerfest 2017. DJs Matthew Mole & Opposite the Other will be playing. Tickets will be R130 each (R150 at the door if available). Funds will be contributed to the Emoya Big Cat Sanctuary.

Written by: Pooja Pundit

Originally Published: www.perdeby.co.za/online-content/5562-party-guide-18-july