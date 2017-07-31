NSFAS 2018 applications open

Applications for financial aid from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) will open on August 1.

NSFAS and the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) will tomorrow provide more details on the 2018 application process as well as the application centres made available through the NYDA.

In the meantime, students are urged to prepare all their supporting documents for their applications. The required supporting documents are:

1. Certified copy of the applicant’s ID or birth certificate.

2. Certified copy of applicant’s parent’s or guardian’s ID as well as ID copies of the household members.

3. Certified copy of the pay advice or letter of employment which reflects the household income.

May of this year saw an estimated 63 558 students who received funding for 2017 not having signed their loan agreement forms yet. There has also been numerous delays and problems with accessing funds for meal vouchers and accommodation leaving students desperate and stranded, while other students have been caught selling their allowance vouchers for cash.

SNG will report on the additional details when they become available tomorrow.