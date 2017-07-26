Beer drinkers help fill student bellies

South African Breweries (SAB) recently partnered with Stop Hunger Now SA (SHNSA), to combat the biggest problem facing the continent: hunger. The partnership began with a goal; to feed a million students by 2018.

SHNSA is a volunteer based meal packaging nutrition programme, which was started in 2009 with the goal of freeing South Africa of hunger.

There are currently two full-time operations in Johannesburg and Cape Town. CEO, Saira Khan, shared plans to shift it into the rest of South Africa: “The partnership with SAB means we can expand our existing relationships to the University of KwaZulu–Natal and Tshwane University of Technology, as well as others in the Western Cape which have requested support.”

SAB launched The Beers-For-Africa pack in April. The 8-pack consists of eight of Africa’s iconic beers and is being sold for a limited time in selected retailers. For every pack that is sold, SHNSA receives money to provide 3 students with nutritious, wholesome meals.

In just 2 months enough money was raised to provide 200 000 university students with meals, an astonishing 20% of the targeted 2018 goal. A cheque for R560 000 was recently handed over to the SNHSA and is expected to feed students from the University of Witwatersrand and the University of Johannesburg. SAB employees across South Africa have also packed more than 390 000 meals as part of their Mandela Day volunteer work.

The second phase of Beers-For-Africa will begin in October and include 8 new beers.

You can find out more info and how to volunteer at www.stophungernowsa.org

