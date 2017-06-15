WSU students granted bail

On June 12 (Monday) the five students suspected of killing a sixth-year medical student from Walter Sisulu University (WSU) were granted bail. The students appeared in Mthatha’s magistrate court where bail was set at R2,000 each.



Magistrate Sikhanyiso Ngomthi granted the students bail under special conditions. Two of the bail conditions include that they are not allowed to go into any university residence and cannot drink alcohol.

Currently the five students face a number of charges. They have been charged with murder, two counts of assault with the intent to do bodily harm and three counts of malicious damage to property. The students’ next court appearance will be on July 21 where they will receive the date for their appearance at the High Court.

On May 12, medical student Lwando Mantshontsho was killed after an altercation occurred at a residence party. Mantshontsho was found on Nelson Mandela Drive campus with multiple stab wounds. The student suspects involved handed themselves over once a police investigation into Mantshontsho’s death began.

Magistrate Sikhanyiso Ngomthi said that on this basis the students would most likely stand trial but that their clean criminal records could play in their favour.

Written by Jody Davison