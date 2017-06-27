Rocking the Daisies reveal acts for 2017

South African music enthusiasts received exciting news the day before, when the organisers of Rocking The Daisies released their line-up for this year’s festival. It is said to be the most exciting line up to date. Headliners include Australian DJ, FLUME and Irish Indie Rock band, Two Door Cinema Club as well as Snakehips, the British electronic music duo.

Local heavy weights included in the line-up are house artist Black Coffee as well as rapper, Cassper Nyovest. The festival caters to many music tastes and more contemporary artists such as Shortstraw and Majozi will be gracing the crowds with their presence.

In just three months, the town of Darling, an hour from Cape Town, will see 25,000 students and festival goers attend the four-day festival. The festival takes place in the first week of October and welcomes the summer season.

The rest of the main features include: The Naked and Famous, Patrick Topping, Die Heuwels Fantasties, Ray Phiri, Beatenberg, Joey Bada$$, Sam Paganini, Fokofpolisiekar and Ricky Rick.

Phase three tickets are currently being sold for R1050 (excludes booking fees) for a full weekend pass. The festival is 100% cashless this year and promises to be more secure and efficient.

You can see the full lineup on the festival site, rockingthedaisies.com, and tickets can be bought here.