PUK FM Local Top Ten May 31

The PUKFM #LocalTop30 happens on Wednesday between 6-9 pm. Here are the top ten songs on this week’s chart. Al Bairre remain at number 1 this week with Over and Over. Read more to see who else is on the chart.

#2 Broken by Monark

#3 What Am I Gonna Do With You by Desmond And The Tutus

#4 We Could Be Divine by Khan & Karen Zoid

#5 Coffee by Mobbing Bali

#6 Closer by Sutherland

#7 Sally by The Vanilla

#8 Lighthouse by Wake To Wonder

#9 Follow by Gangs Of Ballet

We have no media for this song at the moment but you can see more of the band’s great tracks here.

#10 Believe In Yourself by Satanic Dagga Orgy

We have no media for this song right now but you can see more videos from the band here.

Let us know what you think of the chart and who your fave musos are. Thanks for sharing!